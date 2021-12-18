Sangolli Rayanna statue vandalised: Prohibitory orders imposed in Belagavi; Darshan demands strict action

Lockdown in Karnataka only if.. Technical Committee has this advise

oi-Deepika S

Blagavi, Dec 18: Tension prevailed in Belagavi after some miscreants vandalised freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna's statue and hurled stones at government vehicles. Following the incident, the police have imposed the prohibitory order under Section 144 CrPC from 8 am on December 18 to 6 pm on December 19, for Belagavi police commissionerate area, which comprises Belagavi taluk.

The incident come at a time when when the city is hosting the winter session of state legislature at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here.

Condemning the incidents as "unruly", Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said "Shivaji Maharaj, Sangolli Rayanna and Rani Chennamma united the country. If we start fighting in their name, it'll be an injustice to the fight by them."

"The responsible people should not provoke others for violence and take law and order into their hands. As far as Karnataka is concerned we will not allow anybody to take the law into their hands," he added.

President of Sangolli Rayanna Sene Shivaraj Holimath on Saturday complained to the Tilakwadi police that the Sangolli Rayanna statue that was not yet installed, kept in front of his house at Angol in south Belagavi was damaged. He has alleged that some unknown people caused damage to the statue on Friday night and sped when he raised an alarm.

Earlier in an incident in North Belagavi, a crowd gathered near Sambhaji Circle around midnight and started shouting slogans and began pelting government and police vehicles with stones. They reportedly resorted to violence after news broke about alleged desecration of Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Bengaluru. Police intervened and brought the situation under control.

The BJP has indirectly blamed the Shiv Sena led Maharashtra government, to which Congress is an ally for failing to stop Shiva Sainiks in doing so.

"Shiv Sena Goons have indulged in anti-kannada acts in Belagavi. Our Govt will initiate action against these Goons. Will Congress President DK Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah condemn their partners in Maharashtra? Do they have the courage to stand up for Kannadigas?," tweeted Karnataka BJP.

Actor Darshan also condmned the incident and demanded that the culprit should be punished.

Former Chief Ministers B S Yediyurappa, Siddaramaiah, H D Kumaraswamy, also state Congress chief D K Shivakumar among others have condemned the incidents and have asked the government and police to take strict action against the miscreants. Most of them have appealed to people to maintain peace.

Maharashtra is locked in a bitter border dispute with Karnataka for the inclusion of border areas, including Belagavi, in the western state.