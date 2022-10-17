YouTube
    Salman Khan, Shah Rukh's son take drugs, don't know about Aamir: Ramdev in viral video

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Oct 17: In what could snowball into a huge controversy, Baba Ramdev has claimed that Bollywood actors including Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan take drugs.

    Baba Ramdev

    Addressing a gathering at an anti-drug campaign on Saturday, Ramdev accused Bollywood of consuming drugs. He said that Salman Khan's son takes drugs before correcting himself that it was Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan who consumed drugs and landed in jail.

    "But I don't know about Aamir Khan. Who knows how many stars take drugs. And actresses are even worse. Drugs is everywhere in film industry. There are drugs in Bollywood and politics," he said. He also pointed out liquors are distributed by politicians during elections.

    He was appealing youths to stay away from drugs to make India a drug-free land. "We should take a vow to make India free from every drug addiction. For this, we will launch a movement," he added.

    Last year, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan and seven others were detained by NCB officers after they raided the cruise ship on its way from Mumbai to Goa. He was given bail after 25 days in jail.

    However, none of the stars have responded to the allegations made by the yoga guru.

    Story first published: Monday, October 17, 2022, 17:22 [IST]
