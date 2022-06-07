Salman Khan denies enmity with anyone, refuses receiving threat calls

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Jun 07: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has denied receiving threat calls from any person or having a dispute with anyone in the recent past.

"Salman Khan, in his statement to police, has denied threat from any person, threat calls or a dispute with anyone in the recent past," the police said.

On Monday, Mumbai Police recorded the statement of Salman Khan's father Salim Khan, a day after a letter threatened that the father-son duo will meet the fate of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

The alleged letter said, "Salim Khan, Salman Khan Bahot Jald Aapka Mooselwala Hoga G.B L.B" (Salim Khan, Salman Khan very soon you will meet the fate of Moosewala.)

There was speculation that G. B.' and L. B.' may refer to gangsters Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi.

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was killed by unidentified assailants in Mansa district of Punjab last month, and as per local police, Lawrence Bishnoi gang could have been involved in the murder.

Investigators have collected footage of more than 200 CCTV cameras in the area to identify the person who dropped the letter on a bench at Bandra Bandstand where Salim Khan, a noted screenplay writer, was sitting after a morning walk on Sunday.

There was a CCTV camera 30 meters away from the bench but a tree blocked the view.

A case under section 506-II (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Bandra police station.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 18:56 [IST]