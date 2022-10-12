YouTube
    Sagar Dhankar case: Delhi court charges Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar, 17 others with murder

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 12: A Delhi court on Wednesday charged Olympian Sushil Kumar and 17 others with murder in connection with the death of former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar during a brawl in May 2021 over an alleged property dispute.

    Kumar along with others is accused of allegedly assaulting former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar and his friends at the stadium in May 2021 over an alleged property dispute.

    Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar

    Dhankar later succumbed to the injuries and according to the post-mortem report, he died due to cerebral damage resulting from blunt object impact.

    The Delhi Police has filed an FIR against the accused persons for the alleged commission of several offenses under the Indian Penal Code such as murder, attempt to murder, culpable homicide, criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, robbery, and rioting, among others.

    In the first charge sheet which was filed by the police on August 2 last year, the police had said that the brawl at the stadium was the result of a conspiracy hatched by Kumar, who wanted to re-establish his supremacy among younger wrestlers.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 17:41 [IST]
    X