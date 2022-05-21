YouTube
    Safety wall collapse on Uttarakhand's Yamunotri highway leaves 10,000 people stranded

    New Delhi, May 21: Nearly 10,000 people are said to be stuck after the security wall of the highway leading to the Yamunotri temple in Uttarakhand collapsed.

    This has led to traffic disruption on the roads and 10,000 people are believed to have been stuck at different places along the highway.

    The district administration is trying to evacuate the passengers from some of the smaller vehicles.

    However the people who have come in bigger vehicles from far of places are unable to leave.

    Buses and other large vehicles were stopped from passing trough the area. As many as 24 buses and 15 mini buses with pilgrims were stopped. They have been taken to the nearby ashram and the Sainchatti guest house.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 11:45 [IST]
