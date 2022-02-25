Two Air India flights leaving to Ukraine tonight, will bring back Indians from Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Govt to bear expenses of evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 25: The central government organising evacuation flights for Indians stranded in Ukraine and the cost of the evacuation will be completely borne by the government of India, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

India is working to establish evacuation routes from Romania and Hungary. At present, teams are getting in place at CHOP-ZAHONY Hungarian border near Uzhhorod, PORUBNE-SIRET Romanian Border near Chernivtsi.

"Indian nationals, especially students living closest to the above border checkpoints are being advised to depart first in an organised manner in coordination with team from MEA to actualise this option," said Indian Embassy in Hungary.

India has mounted a major initiative to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine to neighbouring countries through land border crossings after Russia launched a large-scale military assault on the eastern.

Two Air India flights will be leaving tonight to bring back India via Bucharest and Romania. Officials of the MEA will take Indian nationals from the border to the Bucharest airport.

The Ministry of External Affairs has set up teams to assist in the evacuation of Indians stranded in the war torn Ukraine.

The teams would be reaching the Ukraine borders at Zahony border (Hungary), Krakowiec (Poland), Vysne Nemekce (Slovak Republic) and Suceava (Romania).

A series of meetings were held to make plans for the scores of Indians stranded in Ukraine. A special Air India flight had to return on Thursday after Ukraine closed its airspace.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) held a series of high-level meetings to put into operation certain contingency plans in view of the rapidly changing situation in Ukraine.