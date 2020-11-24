Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine 95% effective, to cost less than $10 per dose

Our target is to bring down COVID-19 fatality rate below 1 per cent: PM Modi tells CMs

New Delhi, Nov 24: Russia on Tuesday said its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective, providing another shot in the arm for manufacturers scrambling to produce results as the world continues to grapple with the pandemic.

The second interim analysis of clinical trial data showed a 91.4% efficacy for the vaccine on day 28 after the first dose, with its efficacy being over 95%. The cost of one dose of the vaccine will be less than $10 for international markets.

"The first international deliveries of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine will be made to customers in January 2021 based on the existing partnerships with foreign manufacturers," it said.

Current agreements between RDIF and leading foreign pharma companies allow Sputnik V to be produced abroad for 500 million people per year, starting from 2021. RDIF is considering additional applications from a number of countries and companies to further increase capacity.

RDIF and partners have launched the production of the lyophilized (dry) form of the vaccine (stored at +2 to +8 °C) - enables the logistics of distribution of the vaccine in international markets, as well as use in hard-to-reach regions, including areas with tropical climates.

Vaccination with Sputnik V will be free of charge for Russian citizens.

The cost of one dose of the Sputnik V vaccine for the external market will be less than $10 (two doses per person is necessary) - two or more times cheaper than mRNA vaccines with similar efficacy levels (based on announced mRNA vaccines pricing and interim Phase III results).

The uniqueness of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine lies in the use of two different human adenoviral vectors which allows for a stronger and longer-term immune response as compared to the vaccines using one and the same vector for two doses.

More than 22,000 volunteers were vaccinated with Sputnik V in Russia with the first dose and more than 19,000 volunteers with the first and second doses. There were no unexpected adverse events during the Sputnik V trials. Monitoring of the participants is ongoing.

On August 11, Russia became the world's first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute, while the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is investing in the production and promotion of the vaccine abroad. Another Russian vaccine, EpiCoronaVac, produced by Vector Research Centre, was registered in October.

A second wave of infections is threatening to derail economies and impact lives again as countries have gradually begun to ease restrictions and open up.