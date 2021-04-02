Ruckus in Assam after poll panel members hitch ride in BJP candidate’s car: 4 suspended

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 02: A team of the poll panel's decision to hitch a ride in a private car to transport an ECM at the end of polling sparked violence in the Barak Valley region of Assam on Thursday. 4 EC officials have been suspended following the incident.

The police resorted to firing blank shots in the air and button charging as a mob surrounded the car, which incidentally belonged to a BJP candidate. The polling staff is said to have taken a ride in the card belonging to a BJP candidate from the Patharkandi constituency after their vehicle broke down.

Reports said that the the car belonged to the relative of a BJP candidate. As the car approached the locality where the strong room is located, members of the opposition mobbed the same, following which the violence broke out.