  • search
Trending Flashback 2019 NPR Solar Eclipse
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RSS's PM lies to ‘Bharat Mata': Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi through tweet

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 26: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday over his remarks that there were no detention centres in the country. He accused PM alleging that "RSS's Prime Minister lies to Bharat Mata".

    On Thursday, Rahul took on to Twitter, where he attached a video clip of PM Modi's recent rally in Delhi Ramlila Maidan where Modi accused the Congress, its allies and "urban Naxals" of spreading the rumour that Muslims will be sent to detention centres.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    In the video clip, it is seen that the purported detention centre is being constructed in Assam.

    In the tweet, Rahul wrote, "RSS's Prime Minister lies to Bharat Mata." He also tweeted in Hindi with the hashtag 'Jhoot Jhoot Jhoot (lies, lies, lies).

    On December 18, PM Modi's rally in Ramlila Maidan in the national capital PM Modi has asked the students who have started the agitation condemning the CAA to try and view whether they were not being made the scapegoats. He asked the students to check whether they are being put into the "conspiracy" where the "urban naxals" and others were using their "shoulders to fire" to serve their own interests.

    PM Modi asks students to see whether others using their "shoulders to fire"

    The Jamia violence led to other university protests across the country. Students in various university showed solidarity and have condemned the crackdown of police inside the Jamia Millia Islamia university.

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi narendra modi

    Story first published: Thursday, December 26, 2019, 11:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue