RS polls: Setback for team Thackeray, BJP and MVA win 3 seats each in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Jun 11: In a major setback for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Bharatiya Janata Party managed to win three seats in direct contest against ruling party.

Three candidates of the BJP- Union minister Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde, Dhananjay Mhadik and three MVA candidates Praful Patel (NCP), Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena) and Imran Pratapgarhi (Congress), were declared winners in Maharashtra.

"Elections are contested not just for the fight, but the victory. Jai Maharashtra," tweeted the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis soon after the victory.

The counting of votes in the Rajya Sabha elections from Maharashtra began after 1 am Saturday following the Election Commission go-ahead.

The counting was scheduled to start at 5 pm Friday, but it could not be taken up as the BJP approached the Election Commission alleging violation of rules by three MLAs of the state's ruling alliance of Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Objections were raised against the votes cast by the NCP's Jitendra Awhad, the Congress' Yashomati Thakur and Shiv Sena's Suhas Kande as well as against the BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar and independent MLA Ravi Rana.

Except Kande's, all other votes were ruled to be valid.

Union minister Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde and Dhananjay Mahadik are fielded by the BJP, while the Shiv Sena has nominated Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar. The NCP and Congress have fielded Praful Patel and Imran Pratapgarhi respectively for the Rajya Sabha election.

Polling was necessitated after the BJP decided to field a third candidate when the number of legislators it has can get it only two seats.