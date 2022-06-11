YouTube
    RS polls 2022: Dholpur MLA Shobha Rani Kushwaha gets 7 days time to clarify over cross-voting

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 11: Rajasthan MLA Shobharani Kushwaha was suspended from the BJP for cross-voting in favour of Congress candidate Pramod Tiwari in the Rajya Sabha elections.

    In a statement , ANI, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria stated, "BJP suspended its Rajasthan MLA Shobharani Kushwaha from the party's primary membership for cross-voting in favour of Congress candidate Pramod Tiwari in the Rajya Sabha Elections. She has been given 7 days time to clarify why she voted against the whip."

    MLA Shobharani Kushwah was being suspended from the BJP's primary membership. The matter has reached the party high command said BJP state president Satish Poona.

    All three candidates of Congress - Pramod Tiwari, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Surjewala - win from Rajasthan. On the other hand, BJP fielded one and supported an independent candidate as well.

    The Rajya Sabha elections to fill the 16 vacant seats in four states, namely Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana and Karnataka, took place on Friday (June 10) amid speculations of horse-trading and fears of cross-voting. Polling began at 9 am and concluded at 4 pm. Of the 16 seats, polling occurred in six Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra, two from Haryana and five each from Karnataka and Rajasthan.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 9:13 [IST]
    X