Rohit Tayade aka Artyy On Being An Independent Artist & What Keeps Him Motivated

By Anuj Cariappa

Rohit Tayade, better known by his stage name Artyy, is a popular singer and social media personality. The singer became well-known after the release of his first single, 'Open Cavern.' Rohit Tayade is also an entrepreneur and the owner of Realownmedia, a digital marketing firm.

The young and successful artist dreamed of being a vocalist and having his own business since he was a child. Artyy grew up listening to some of the world's best musicians and decided to pursue his own passion for music. Artyy is also a YouTuber, a blogger, and a social media influencer. Rohit is also known as Youngest Entrepreneur of Pune.

Artyy says, "Music brings me joy and tranquillity. As much as I adore listening to music, I also enjoy writing and composing it. I'm grateful that my parents have always encouraged me to pursue my dreams. I understand how difficult it is to be a self-employed artist. But what would life be without some difficulties? Hard work always pays off, and I'm confident that if I keep focused, I'll be able to reach my objectives."

In the future, Rohit Tayade says he wants to work with top social media influencers and independent music artists. During the lockdown, he has been writing new songs, which he will share with his fans once they are finished.

"Being an independent artist is tough at times. You have no help and have to do all by yourself. The way fans have reacted to my first track gave me lots of motivation to keep doing the work. I hope I keep making more songs. I do have a good line-up but I can't speak much about it. Once all the songs are ready, I will share them everywhere," shares musician Artyy.

Story first published: Monday, September 6, 2021, 13:14 [IST]