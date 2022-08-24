YouTube
    RJD MLA Awadh Bihari Chaudhary likely to be new speaker of Bihar Assembly

    Google Oneindia News

    Patna, Aug 24: RJD MLA Awadh Bihari Chaudhary will the new speaker of Bihar assembly. This decision was taken at party legislators meeting which was chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Prasad Yadav.

    RJD MLA Awadh Bihari Chaudhary likely to be new speaker of Bihar Assembly
    RJD MLA Awadh Bihari Chaudhary

    Five years after forging an alliance with BJP and entering the NDA alliance, CM Nitish Kumar again made an exit and entered the Mahagathbandhan to ally with the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

    Bihar assembly speaker finally resigns after face off Bihar assembly speaker finally resigns after face off

    Nitish Kumar earlier on August 9 officially announced his exit from the NDA and joined hands with RJD, Congress and the Left. He submitted his resignation to Governor Phagu Chauhan to stake a claim to form a new government with the help of 164 MLAs.

    He took oath on August 10 as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 8th time. RJD de-facto head and Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav took the oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.

    bihar rjd politics

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 12:20 [IST]
