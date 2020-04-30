Rishi Kapoor: Rare, old and unseen photos of Bollywood’s chocolate boy

  • search
    Mumbai, Apr 30: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday, his brother Randhir Kapoor said. He was 67. Rishi, who was suffering from cancer, was taken to the H N Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday. The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. In February, he was hospitalised twice.

    Rishi Kapoor. File Photo.

    Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passes away

    A look at rare, old and unseen photos of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor

