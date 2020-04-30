Rishi Kapoor: Rare, old and unseen photos of Bollywood’s chocolate boy

Mumbai, Apr 30: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday, his brother Randhir Kapoor said. He was 67. Rishi, who was suffering from cancer, was taken to the H N Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday. The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. In February, he was hospitalised twice.

A look at rare, old and unseen photos of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor ji with his heroines Jaya Prada and Sulakshana Pandit #mondaythoughts pic.twitter.com/4mriKbGzOG — RishiKapoorFanClub (@RishiKapoorFC1) April 27, 2020

A sad day for film industry #RIPRishiKapoor charmer, consummate Actor overshadowed by his amazing good looks, underrated performer, effortless All-rounder .Love you and miss you my #Icon and childhood favourite #RishiKapoor . Condolences to the family . May God give you strength pic.twitter.com/tgx7oIgKal — suresh (@sureshactor) April 30, 2020

Happy Birthday Rishi Kapoor: Rare and unseen pictures of the veteran actor that you cannot miss pic.twitter.com/WYY6Nt1IOD — Nitish Shekhar (@nitzrulzx412) September 4, 2018

Cosy Quartet : Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima & Ranbir Kapoor all together! (Unseen) : pic.twitter.com/EunEUlTX — Aadi ✨ (@aadi8r) July 26, 2012

I think "Bobby" was the first film my parent saw after marriage. We used to have the casette and constantly rewatched it at home. The cherubic and playful face of Rishi Kapoor serenading from the screen was a big part of my childhood. He'll be missed... pic.twitter.com/Nf0FE9yD6G — Arun 'Rocks' Ravindran (@arocks) April 30, 2020