Rise of women power in Modi Sarkar: Full list of 7 ministers to join PM's new team

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 07: Seven more women have found a place in Narendra Modi's Council of Ministers, taking the total number to 11, in the Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, which also saw the dropping of a junior minister.

Names of women ministers in Cabinet

Meenakshi Lekhi: Bharatiya Janata Party

Anupriya Singh Patel: Apna Dal

Shobha Karandlaje: Bharatiya Janata Party

Darshana Vikram Jardosh Bharatiya Janata Party

Annapurna Devi Bharatiya Janata Party

Pratima Bhoumik Bharatiya Janata Party

Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar Bharatiya Janata Party

Story first published: Wednesday, July 7, 2021, 19:04 [IST]