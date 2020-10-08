RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political figures condole death of Union Minister and LJP supremo

New Delhi, Sep 08: Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who recently underwent heart surgery at Delhi's Fortis hospital, passed away late on Thursday.

Paswan (74), who had been in active politics for more than five decades and is one of the country's most noted Dalit leaders, has been hospitalised for the last few weeks.

Thousands of people from all walks of life are sharing tributes for the Bihar stalwart.

I am saddened beyond words. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled. Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji’s demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity. pic.twitter.com/2UUuPBjBrj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

I am very sorry to hear the sad news of untimely demise of Rambilas Bhai. I am reminded of the unbroken relationship of the past 45 years and all the social, political battles. Rambilas brother, you left early. I am not in a position to say anything more than this: Lalu Prasad Yadav

केन्द्रीय मंत्री व बिहार के प्रमुख नेताओं में से एक श्री रामविलास पासवान के निधन की खबर अति-दुःखद। उनके परिवार व पार्टी के लोगों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) October 8, 2020

Ram Vilas Paswan was End of an era! Sad at the passing away of senior leader, illustrious Parliamentarian and Union Cabinet Minister Shri Ram Vilas Paswan. His life & times are a lesson of how strong determination can take one to the zenith of one's career. Condolences @iChiragPaswan & family: BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Rajasthan Assemly Speaker CP Joshi expresses his condolences:

Kapil Sibal condoles Ram Vilas Paswan's demise:

"I am happy that my son Chirag is with me at this time and is doing all possible service. Along with taking care of me, he us also fulfilling his responsibilities towards the party," he wrote on Twitter.