    RIP Disco King: From Tamma Tamma Loge to Tune Maari Entriyaan, Check out some of iconic songs of Bappi Lahiri

    Mumbai, Feb 16: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in India in the 80s and 90s, has died following multiple health issues, a doctor treating him said on Wednesday. He was 69.

    RIP Disco King: From Chalte Chalte to Tune Maari Entriyaan, Check out some of Superhit songs of Bappi Lahiri

    Check out some of famous songs of Bappi Lahiri:

    Chalte Chalte

    The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses, was known for his songs in several films of the late 70s-80s.

    Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re

    This foot-tapping number from the film 'Saaheb' was crooned by S. Janaki and Bappi. The song is played to date.

    Yaad Aa Raha Hai

    From Mithun Chakraborty starrer 'Disco Dancer', this chartbuster number by Bappi Da took the nation by storm. A party favourite, 'Yaad Aa Raha Hai' is still among one of his best numbers.

    Tamma Tamma Loge

    From the 1989 film, 'Thanedaar', this song sung by Bappi Lahiri and Anuradha Paudwal is one of his most iconic numbers. The song features Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.

    Tune Maari Entriyaan

    Tune Maari Entriyaan Song from the Gunday album is voiced by famous singer K.K., Vishal Dadlani, Bappi Lahiri, Neeti Mohan.

