RIP Disco King: From Tamma Tamma Loge to Tune Maari Entriyaan, Check out some of iconic songs of Bappi Lahiri

Chalte Chalte

The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses, was known for his songs in several films of the late 70s-80s.

Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re

This foot-tapping number from the film 'Saaheb' was crooned by S. Janaki and Bappi. The song is played to date.

Yaad Aa Raha Hai

From Mithun Chakraborty starrer 'Disco Dancer', this chartbuster number by Bappi Da took the nation by storm. A party favourite, 'Yaad Aa Raha Hai' is still among one of his best numbers.

Tamma Tamma Loge

From the 1989 film, 'Thanedaar', this song sung by Bappi Lahiri and Anuradha Paudwal is one of his most iconic numbers. The song features Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.

Tune Maari Entriyaan

Tune Maari Entriyaan Song from the Gunday album is voiced by famous singer K.K., Vishal Dadlani, Bappi Lahiri, Neeti Mohan.