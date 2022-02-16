RIP Disco King: From Tamma Tamma Loge to Tune Maari Entriyaan, Check out some of iconic songs of Bappi Lahiri
Mumbai, Feb 16: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in India in the 80s and 90s, has died following multiple health issues, a doctor treating him said on Wednesday. He was 69.
Check out some of famous songs of Bappi Lahiri:
Chalte Chalte
The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses, was known for his songs in several films of the late 70s-80s.
Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re
This foot-tapping number from the film 'Saaheb' was crooned by S. Janaki and Bappi. The song is played to date.
Yaad Aa Raha Hai
From Mithun Chakraborty starrer 'Disco Dancer', this chartbuster number by Bappi Da took the nation by storm. A party favourite, 'Yaad Aa Raha Hai' is still among one of his best numbers.
Tamma Tamma Loge
From the 1989 film, 'Thanedaar', this song sung by Bappi Lahiri and Anuradha Paudwal is one of his most iconic numbers. The song features Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.
Tune Maari Entriyaan
Tune Maari Entriyaan Song from the Gunday album is voiced by famous singer K.K., Vishal Dadlani, Bappi Lahiri, Neeti Mohan.