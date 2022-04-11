'Rioters won't be spared': CM Shivraj Chouhan on MP Ram Navami violence

India

oi-Deepika S

Bhopal, Apr 11: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that "rioters won't be spared", a day after the state witnessed violence in the city of Khargone, as stones were allegedly thrown during a Ram Navmi procession.

"The Khargone incident was unfortunate. The rioters will not be spared. Strictest action will be taken. There is no place for rioters in Madhya Pradesh. They have been identified. The action will not be limited to a jail term."

"Those who pelted stones and caused damage to public and private property will be punished. The costs of the damage will also be recovered from them. All costs will be recovered under the Prevention of Damage to Public and Private Property and Recovery of Damages Act, 2021. A claims tribunal will work. That recovery will be done after assessing the damage.

Meanwhile, curfew was clamped in the entire Khargone city of Madhya Pradesh and 77 people were arrested after stones hurled at a Ram Navami procession triggered arson, officials said on Monday.

A similar stone-pelting incident was also reported during a Ram Navami procession in Sendhwa town of Barwani district where a police station in-charge and five others were injured. The situation was later brought under control.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said 77 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence in Khargone and that the MP government will not allow anyone to disturb peace in the state.

"Peace has been restored in Khargone. Curfew has been imposed in the city...rioters are being identified and 77 of them have been arrested," said Mishra, who is also the state government's spokesperson.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, April 11, 2022, 14:09 [IST]