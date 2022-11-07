Retired Intelligence Bureau official, who was murdered, had penned a book on Jihad

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Post his retirement, R N Kulkarni had authored two books - 'Sins of National Conscience' and 'Facets of Terrorism in India'. The second book speaks about how India has been the victim of Jihad through the Islamic Rule of 1,000 years.

New Delhi, Nov 07: The murder of retired Intelligence Bureau official R N Kulkarni in Mysuru is getting murkier. The police are looking at all the possible angles into the murder which was first thought to be a case of an accident.

The family has told the police that the murder took place owing to a property dispute. Kulkarni was walking inside the Manasa Gangotri University campus and not many vehicles ply on that road. The CCTV footage clearly shows the car making a deliberate swirl and hitting Kulkarni. The fact that the car did not have a number plate also makes the motive of the driver clear.

#Karnataka

Retired #Intelligence Bureau officer RK Kulkarni was killed by an unidentified car in Mysuru. Initially traffic police registered a road accident case but CCTV evidences showed that it looked like a murder. The police have registered murder case. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/TFHmB94TDJ — Kiran Parashar (@KiranParashar21) November 6, 2022

In the police complaint, the retired officer's son-in-law Sanjay Angadi has accused one Madappa for the murder. He alleged that Madappa had constructed a house without leaving enough space, violating the bylaw of the Mysuru City Corporation. Kulkarni had approached the Corporation following which Madappa was ordered to vacate the house.

Retired IB officer dies in Mysuru, police suspect murder

Kulkarni was born in 1940 at Savanur, Karnataka and graduated from the Karnataka University, Dharwad. He began working with the IB in 1963 and served in various positions including in the Research and Analysis Wing before retiring in 1998.

Post his retirement, he had authored two books on Jihad - 'Sins of National Conscience' and 'Facets of Terrorism in India'. The second book was released in 2019 by Nirmala Sitaraman who was then the Defence Minister of India. At the launch, she had said that there are two types of terrorism - one is Red Corridor while the other is Jihadi Terrorism. Both have taken deep roots and if it has to be uprooted, then every citizen in the country must join hands with the Central Government.

The book speaks about the Islamic Rule and its expansions by the Muslims in India. He goes on to explain in his book how India has been the victim of Jihad through the Islamic Rule of 1,000 years.

"The people of India are distortedly called Hindus due to historic reasons and by the invaders. It got stuck hard, through the ages. This caused a disconnect with their roots and hence they suffer from an identity crisis. Among the many invaders, it is only the Muslims who made India their home, through the process of religious turbulence. Hindus tried to co-exist with them sadly without ever trying to know either their religion or political thought of Islam. The creation of Pakistan in 1947 again set in motion the Jihad. Pakistan even now continues to be the epicenter of Jihad, where Kashmir is its live and brutal battlefield. This, the Western world and media have described it as Islamic terrorism," the book says.