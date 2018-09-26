Reservation in promotion: SC verdict is welcome to a certain extent, says Mayawati

Lucknow, Sep 26: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said the Supreme Court judgment on reservation in promotion for SC/ST in govt jobs is 'welcome to a certain extent'.

After the apex court did nit refer the 2006 verdict in Nagraj case on reservation in promotion for SC/ST in govt jobs to larger SC Bench, Mayawati said, "Judgment welcome to a certain extent since SC didn't impose a restriction in this regard & clearly said that centre or state govts can provide reservation if they want."

The Supreme Court has aid that the states need not collect quantifiable data on backwardness of SC and ST employees before giving reservation in promotion

The court said that there was no need to reconsider the 2006 verdict in Nagraj case. The court delivered the verdict on a batch of petitions seeking that a seven-judge bench reconsiders the court's 2006 judgement which had put conditions for granting quota benefits in job promotions for SC/ST employees.

A Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra passed the orders after the Centre's push to provide accelerated promotion with consequential seniority for Schedule Castes/Schedule Tribes members in public employment.