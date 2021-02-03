Republic Day violence: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor moves Supreme Court against FIRs

Kovind defends new farm laws and condemns R'Day violence; says govt 'vigilant' amid standoff with China

New Delhi, Feb 03: Senior Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor have moved the Supreme Court against FIRs registered against them over their alleged "misleading" tweets on the violence during the Republic Day farmers parade.

Journalists Mrinal Pande, Zafar Agha, Paresh Nath and Anant Nath also approached the top court on Tuesday evening against the FIRs. On January 30, Delhi Police had filed a case against Tharoor, Sardesai, The Caravan (magazine) and others.

"Shashi Tharoor and six journalists were booked by the Noida Police for sedition over the violence during the farmers' tractor rally in Delhi," officials had said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh police has also filed a case against Tharoor and the six journalists over their alleged "misleading" tweets on the violence during the farmers' tractor rally in Delhi.

On January 26, thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor rally called by farmer unions to highlight their demand for repeal of the Centre's three farm laws.