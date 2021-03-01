Registration for Covid-19 vaccine to be done through CO-WIN portal only, No app for beneficiaries yet: Govt

New Delhi, Mar 01: As India initiated the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive for people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities, eligible citizens need to register on the CoWIN portal only to get the vaccination at a nearby registered centre.

The government has clarified that the app which is available on Google Play Store is currently meant for administrators and not beneficiaries.

In a tweet, the Ministry of Health wrote,"There is no Co-WIN App for beneficiary registration. The App on Play Store is for administrators only." The tweet added saying,"Registration and booking for an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination are to be done through Co-WIN portal (http://cowin.gov.in.)."

It means that citizens will need to register through the Co-WIN web portal for COVID-19 inoculation.

Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal only.

CoWIN can handle 10 million COVID-19 vaccinations daily: Report

Who can register?

All citizens that are aged, or will attain the age of 60 or more as on January 1, 2022 are eligible to register, in addition to all such citizens that are aged, or will attain the age of45 to 59 years as on January 1, 2022, and have any of the specified 20 comorbidities.

How to register?

The eligible persons will be able to register at the Co-WIN2.0 portal through their mobile number, through a step by step process.

With one mobile number, a person can register as many as four beneficiaries. However, all those registered on one mobile number will have nothing in common except the mobile number.

The photo ID card number for each such beneficiary must be different.

Either of the following photo identity documents can be used by citizens for availing of online registration -- Aadhaar Card/Letter, Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC), passport, driving license, PAN Card,NPR Smart Card or Pension Document with photograph.

How to do Online Registration on COWIN portal

Visit the official website of Co-WIN at cowin.gov.in

Enter your 10-digit mobile number or Aadhaar number to register yourself

Photo identity and Aadhaar card details will be required for registration

By entering the number, you will receive an OTP, and you have to submit it

Once you are done with the registration process, visit the vaccination centre on scheduled date and time and get the inoculation done

After this, you will receive a Reference ID by which you can get your vaccination certificate.

Upon each vaccination, even get vaccination certificate

No CoWIN app yet

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that the CoWIN app is not meant for beneficiary registration and can only be used by administrators.

What is the time slot for vaccination drive?

Appointments for any date for a COVID Vaccination Center will be closed at 3 pm on that day for which the slots were opened. The vaccination centres are open from 9 am to 3pm.