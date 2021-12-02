Referral to proscribed terror outfits as armed groups shows bias of UN agency: India

Her indifference to terror is not news: India hits out at UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 02: India has described as baseless and unfounded the allegations against the country's security forces by the United Human Rights Office. The office of the UN high commissioner for human rights had on Wednesday expressed deep concern act the arrest of Khurram Parvez under the Unlawful Activities (prevention) Act. It had also said it is increasingly alarmed by the rise in killings of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the statement makes baseless and unfound allegations against the law enforcement agencies and security forces of India.

The criticism betrays a complete lack of understanding on part of the UN agency of security challenges faced by India from cross border terror and its impact on the most fundamental human right of right to life for citizens, including in Jammu and Kashmir, Bagchi also said.

The UN agency's reference to the proscribed terror organisations as armed groups demonstrates a clear bias on part of the UN agency, he further added. "As a democratic country, with an abiding commitment to promote and protect the human rights of its citizens, India takes all necessary steps to counter cross-border terrorism," the spokesperson said.

He further added that the national security legislations such as UAPA were enacted by Parliament to protect India's sovereignty. They were enacted to ensure the security of its citizens and the arrest and subsequent detention was done entirely as per the provisions of the law.

"We reiterate our calls for the UAPA to be amended to bring it into line with international human rights law and standards, and urge the authorities, pending the law's amendment, to refrain from using this or other laws unduly restricting freedom of expression in cases involving civil society, media, and human rights defenders," UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Rupert Colville had said.

He also called on the Indian authorities fully safeguard Parvez's right to freedom of expression, association and personal liberty and to take the precautionary step of releasing him.