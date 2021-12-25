Recall noble teachings of Jesus Christ: President, PM Modi tweet Christmas wishes

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 25: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Christmas wishes as the country is set to celebrate the festival amid restrictions in public places due to the pandemic.

"Merry Christmas to fellow citizens, especially to our Christian brothers and sisters, in India and abroad. On this joyous occasion, let us resolve to build a society that is based on the values of justice & liberty and adopt the teachings of Jesus Christ in our lives," President Kovind tweeted.

"Christmas greetings to everyone! We recall the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ, which placed topmost emphasis on service, kindness and humility. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. May there be harmony all around," PM Modi tweeted.

With the number of Omicron cases rising and the festival season starting today, several states have imposed night curfew and other curbs.

Maharashtra has the maximum number of Omicron cases (88) followed by Delhi (67). Telangana has reported 38 cases while Tamil Nadu has 34 according to the latest data by the government.

Story first published: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 8:20 [IST]