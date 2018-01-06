Reasons behind economic slowdown: Jaitley’s genius, Modi’s Gross Divisive Politics, says Rahul

New Delhi, Jan 6: Move over to Modinomics, welcome to Rahulnomics.

Remember, recently during the Gujarat election campaign, Congress president Rahul Gandhi rechristened the Goods and Services Tax (GST) by calling it Gabbar Singh Tax to attack the Narendra Modi government for giving tough times to Indians, especially traders and businessmen, because of the hasty decision to impose the "cumbersome" indirect tax.

For the uninitiated, Gabbar Singh is the famous villain from the cult Bollywood film, Sholay. The role was brilliantly played by late actor Amjad Khan.

In the common parlance, anyone with a villainous streak is addressed as Gabbar Singh. Thus, Rahul by renaming the GST as Gabbar Singh Tax indirectly called the Modi government a villain.

A day after a report indicated that the country's economic growth is expected to slow to a four-year low of 6.5 per cent in 2017-18, the lowest under the Modi-led government, Rahul decided to attack the Prime Minister with good dose of sarcasm, once again, on Saturday.

The Congress president blamed finance minister Arun Jaitley and Modi for the current state of country's economy. He also rechristened Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the main indicator of the country's economic health, by calling it Modi's Gross Divisive Politics.

In a way, Rahul blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) alleged "divisive politics" behind India's economic slowdown.

"FM Jaitley's genius combines with Mr Modi's Gross Divisive Politics (GDP) to give India: New Investments: 13 year ⬇

Bank credit Growth: 63 year ⬇

Job creation: 8 year ⬇

Agriculture GVA growth: 1.7%⬇

Fiscal Deficit: 8 year🔺

Stalled Projects 🔺," Rahul tweeted.

FM Jaitley’s genius combines with Mr Modi’s Gross Divisive Politics (GDP) to give India:



New Investments: 13 year ⬇

Bank credit Growth: 63 year ⬇

Job creation: 8 year ⬇

Agriculture GVA growth: 1.7%⬇

Fiscal Deficit: 8 year🔺

Stalled Projects 🔺https://t.co/bZdPnREYiE — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 6, 2018

As per the government report, the GDP was 7.1 per cent in 2016-17 and 8 per cent in the preceding year. It was 7.5 per cent in 2014-15.

The Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government had assumed office in May 2014.

"The growth in GDP during 2017-18 is estimated at 6.5 per cent as compared to the growth rate of 7.1 per cent in 2016- 17," said the Central Statistics Office (CSO) while announcing the first advance estimates of National Income 2017-18.

Rahul's latest tweet is also accompanied by a news report of NDTV titled-- "GDP Growth Seen Slowing To 6.5% In 2017-18, From 7.1% In 2016-17".

His tweet got at least 3,800 retweets and 7,000 likes till the filing of this report.

While some of his followers agreed to Rahul's analysis of the economy, others blamed the previous Congress government for the country's bad economic health.

OneIndia News