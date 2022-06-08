RBI alone can not contain inflation, says C Rangarajan

RBI Monetary Policy meet today: What to expect? Where to watch it LIVE

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Jun 08: Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India is likely to announce its decisions on the key rates in Mumbai today.

MPC resolution will be keenly watched for its inflation and growth forecasts as well as other policy measures to augment the most challenging phase since India adopted an inflation-targeting framework in 2016.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is likely to brief the media about decisions taken by the expert committee.

The meeting to decide key interest rates began on Monday.

Many investors are expecting that RBI might hike its repo rate again. Recently, in an off-cycle policy review, RBI has raised its repo rate by 40 basis points (bps) to 4.40%, on May 4. Consistent rise in the inflation rate and falling demands have triggered the central bank to take this step.

The consumer price inflation reached nearly an 8-year high range of 7.79% in April. On the other hand, wholesale inflation reached a record high range of 15.1% in the same month. So, price stability for the common citizens is the major focus. The government is also taking measures to keep the crude oil prices, and LPG prices under control. The union government recently reduced fuel prices, raised its export duty hikes on some steel products, along with reducing customs duty for coking coal, etc.

However, many analysts are also thinking that RBI might not initiate another rate hike within this short span.

Watch out for the Monetary Policy statement of the RBI Governor @DasShaktikanta at 10:00 am on June 08, 2022

YouTube: https://t.co/8yrf3xazA5



Post policy press conference telecast at 12:00 noon on the same day

YouTube: https://t.co/bG01WNycHy#rbipolicy #rbigovernor pic.twitter.com/USGCiFiEAP — ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) June 7, 2022

How to watch RBI Monetary Policy decisions LIVE today

YouTube: You can watch the LIVE address of RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on YouTube using the following link:

Twitter: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' address to the country is likely to be streamed on the Central Bank's official Twitter handle @RBI.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 10:11 [IST]