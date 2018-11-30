Rashtra Sevika Samiti providing self defence training to girls in Mumbai slums

New Delhi, Nov 30: In view of the increasing violence against women folks and to make these women aware about their rights and safety especially among the deprived section of society, Rashtra Sevika Samiti which is an affiliate organisation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is providing self defence training in the slum areas of Mumbai. The RSS too is working among deprived section of society especially Dalits and tribals.

Navi Mumbai Sanghchalak of Rashtra Sevika Samiti Gayatri Gohain told Oneindia, "Samiti is providing self defence training to girls of slum dwellers in Mumbai. One aspect of the training is without any weapon while the other is with weapon. Weapon does not mean fire weapon but use of Dand (Cane). I myself is a Shikshika so I too train them as per schedule."

Gayatri Gohain said, "See our focus is more on mental endurance than physical endurance. We are also sure what we teach these girls and we don't mince any word to tell that by this training you will become a professional. This is also not right to say that no one will attack you as many people together can empower anyone be it a man or a woman in any bad day. But if you are mentally strong, you will be able to counter and will not be maimed easily."

It is also being said that this training will also help these girls for personality development and confidence building and also making them self aware. On being asked if these girls are being trained by professions or people from Samiti only, she said, "Every year Varg (Camp) of Samiti is organised in that Samity girls are trained and there are different level that is named as Pravesh (entry), Prabodh (middle) and Praveen (skilled). In this a Sevika is properly trained. So we train people that way."

"So it is absolutely our teachers who teach these girls whatever is required to them. We teach them discipline, collaboration over competition and all women take care of every work. The work is done by women but not only for women if any welfare scheme is being worked upon it is for the society as such," she added.