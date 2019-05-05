Ramzan Mubarak 2019: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, SMS for your loved ones to wish Ramadan Kareem

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 05: Ramzan 2019 is recognised as the holy month of fasting by the Muslims worldwide during the ninth month of Islamic calendar to celebrate the first revelation of the holy book Quran to prophet Muhammad.

It begins and ends with appearance of the new moon.

Muslims during this month fast from the time of sun rise till the sun set. Muslims refrain themselves from consuming food, liquid, smoking and intimacy with their spouses. They are bound to refrain themselves from sinful acts, such as false speech, insulting, cursing, lying, and fighting, that may negate the reward of fasting.

Here are beautiful messages, quotes, wishes and messages to send on Ramadan 2019

I Hope I Am The First Wishing you and your family the blessings of the month of Ramadan. Ramadan Mubarak 2019!

May Allah bring countless moments of happiness and joy in your life. Happy Ramadan 2019!

This Ramadan, I pray for your wellness and sending loads of prayers your way. Sending good wishes of Ramadan 2019.

Ramadan is not just a month. Its a start of a new era and in which every person's life routine gets changed. Wish you a Happy Ramadan 2019.

Na mere paas izzat-e-ramazan, Na kabhi ki ibadat-e-ramazan, Dushman-e-aish ka main dushman hun, go ki the farz hurmat-e-ramazan.

Allah Tala will certainly shower his choicest blessings the moment you initiate Ramzan fast. Make sure that you do not skip the five pillars of Islam and prove to be a true Muslim every year.

Chand Ki Pehli Dastak Pe Chand Mubarak Kehty Hain, Sab Se Phle Hum Aap Ko Ramazan Mubarak Kehty Hain.