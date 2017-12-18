Rajnath calls Guj, Himachal elections in favour of BJP

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said that the BJP will form the government in both Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. With Himachal almost sealed in favour of the BJP, the Gujarat verdict too seems to be going the way of the saffron party.

Singh called a victory for the party in both states. He said that it is very clear now that the BJP will form the government in both the states. We were always confident and the results are there for all to see, he also said.

The BJP's Nitinbhai Patel also said that he was confident that the BJP will form the government in Gujarat. Patel who is currently trailing by 2,000 votes said the BJP is going to register a victory irrespective of what early trends showed.

