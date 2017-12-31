Rajinikanth political entry: Politics returns to Poes Garden in Tamil Nadu

As superstar Rajinikanth takes the political plunge, Poes Garden is all set to resume its position as the power centre of Tamil Nadu politics. The buzzing political activity in Poes Garden that died down with Jayalalithaa's demise is all set to make a big bang comeback with Rajinikanth announcing his plans of turning Neta.

For decades, Poes Garden that housed Veda Nilayam- the residence of former Chief Minister and AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa was a power corridor. In the last one year, the once all-powerful Poes Garden had been reduced to a ghostly, quiet, inactive bungalow. Heavy multi-tier security, policemen and politician, bureaucrats round the clock, government vehicles zipping in and out had been Poes Garden's identity for decades. All ceased to exist after Jayalalithaa's demise in 2016.

The neighbourhood was further plunged into eerie quiet after Sasikala Natarajan- Jayalalithaa's close aide- was convicted in a disproportionate assets case and lodged at the Bengaluru central prison.

A year after a lull, Poes Garden neighbourhood where Rajinikanth lives is all set to reclaim its position as Tamil Nadu's political activity hub. Superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday minced no words in asserting his entry into politics. The focus of Tamil Nadu politics will now shift to Poes Garden. Poes Garden was home to Jayalalithaa- one of the longest serving Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu. Rajinikanth's fans are now hoping that Poes garden extends him the same favour as well. For now, politics has returned to Poes Garden.

