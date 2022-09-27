YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Ban on PFI round the corner
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Rajasthan political crisis: Sachin Pilot arrives in Delhi to meet Gandhis

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 27: Congress leader Sachin Pilot arrived in Delhi amid the ongoing crisis in his home state Rajasthan. Pilot's visit comes even as the top Congress leadership continued to grapple with the political crisis in Rajasthan after the party observers termed as "indiscipline" the action of 82 MLAs in the state setting conditions to the party leadership for appointing Ashok Gehlot's successor.

    Congress leader Sachin Pilot
    Congress leader Sachin Pilot

    The current crisis in Rajasthan Congress has left the central leadership angry and fuming. Especially, Ashok Gehlot's refusal to step down from the Chief Minister's post has not gone well with the Gandhis who always considered him a trustworthy man.

    Earlier, Sachin Pilot dismissed reports of him speaking with the party high command against CM Ashok Gehlot continuing to be in his current role.

    Why the Rajasthan crisis would adversely affect the Congress in GujaratWhy the Rajasthan crisis would adversely affect the Congress in Gujarat

    "Sachin Pilot has told the Congress high command that Gehlot should not remain, chief minister of Rajasthan, if he decides to run for the party's presidential elections and that it's the ex-deputy CM's responsibility to bring MLAs together," the reports said.

    "Am afraid this is false news being reported," Pilot wrote in the post.

    So far, Sachin Pilot has adopted a wait-and-watch policy.

    Pilot was the state Congress chief when the party was in opposition. When the Congress won the assembly elections in December 2018, Pilot staked claim to the CM's post. But he had to settle for the deputy CM's job. He was sacked as the deputy CM and the PCC president for leading a rebellion against Gehlot in 2020.

    Sachin Pilot
    Know all about
    Sachin Pilot
    Comments

    More SACHIN PILOT News  

    Read more about:

    sachin pilot rajasthan

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X