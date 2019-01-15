Rajasthan government to felicitate people adopting cows on Independent Day and Republic Day

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Jan 15: After Madhya Pradesh Congress promised to provide shelter to cow, now the Congress government in Rajasthan and the state is known for many mob lynching incidents has taken a new initiative for take care of cows in the state with the help of participation of people of the state.

Actually, the Rajasthan government has decided to felicitate such people on Independence Day and Republic Day who will adopt street cows and cows living at cow shelters. This facilitation will be done at the level of district by collectors. Directorate of Gopalan has written a letter to collectors of every district that this activity should be encouraged.

During the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state, a ministry and department for cows was constituted. There was a minister for this department. Still mob lynching had happened in Rajasthan and entire state was defamed across the country and even internationally.

Also read: Survey being done on NaMo App is costing sleep of the night to many BJP MPs

There are around 2570 registered Goshala (cow heard) in the state. The state government helps these Goshala for 180 days with Rs 32 per day for grown up animals and Rs 16 for calfs. The government has asked district collectors to encourage the model of Jhalawar and Alwar. Actually, the district administration has encouraged donors for this purpose.

They have encouraged people to adopt one or two cow progenies for their food and all and it is getting support from the entire district. This campaign is being run for the past one year. With Jhalawar, Alwar too too has started adopting cows and directorate of the concerned department has asked every district to adopt this model.

The letter sent to the district says, "Looking at the dismal condition of cows in the state officers, donors and social workers must be encouraged to adopt cow progenies." By deciding to felicitate such people, the Ashok Gehlot government is not only trying to save the government but also ensuring the participation of common people.