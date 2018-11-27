  • search

Rajasthan assembly elections 2018: BJP releases poll manifesto

By
    New Delhi, Nov 27: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released poll manifesto for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly state 2018 in Jaipur. Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley released Sankalp Patra.

    Addressing the media, Vasundhara Raje said that her government met 630 of 665 promises made in the 2013 election manifesto. She further said that the government will work hard to strengthen the education of girls. The government will provide meals, health checkups, education, and laptops. And on completing school, girls will get Rs. 50,000 in their bank account.

    Also Read | I am Kaul Brahmin and my gotra is Dattatreya, Rahul tells priests at Brahma Temple in Pushkar

    Speaking on the security of girls and women, Raje said that the government has passed a very strict law on sexual harassment and rape. She also assured fifty lakh jobs will be created in the private sector in the upcoming five years in Rajasthan. "Every year, 30,000 jobs will be given in the government sector," Raje added.

    In 2013, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 163 seats and the Congress 23 seats in the 14th assembly election. Elections in Rajasthan have been a two-party affair-the BJP and Congress.

    Vasundhara Raje has been the chief minister of the state for the full term of 5 years. She was also the chief minister from 2003 to 2008. In 2008, the BJP lost the elections and Congress party made its veteran leader Ashok Gehlot the chief minister of Rajasthan. In 2013, the BJP returned with a massive mandate and Vasundhara Raje again took the leadership of the state.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 27, 2018, 13:52 [IST]
