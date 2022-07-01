YouTube
    Raj Thackeray hails Devendra Fadnavis for accepting Maharashtra's Dy CM's post, writes emotional letter

    Mumbai, July 01: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has congratulated Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis for becoming the new deputy chief minister, and hailed him for giving more priority to his party high command's orders than his own political ambitions.

    Raj Thackeray writes emotional letter to Devendra Fadnavis

    In a letter shared on Twitter, the MNS chief stated, "I congratulate you on becoming Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. I had hoped that you would once again return as the Chief Minister of the state. But whatever happened let it be. You have proved that the order and direction of the party is above the will of the mind. I'm proud of you. You have worked as CM of this state to bring this govt you took a lot of effort and hardship. But despite that, you kept your tears aside and accepted directives by the party. Party's order is greater than anyone's ambition, you have shown it from your actions. This thing should be remembered by workers and leaders of every political party, across the nation and state. Truly congratulations!"

    It may be noted that Fadnavis had earlier announced that he won't be part of the new Maharashtra government and announced that Eknath Shinde would be the new chief minister.

    However, shortly after that, in a dramatic turn of events, BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah insisted that Fadnavis should be the deputy chief minister in the new government.

    Fadnavis was reportedly not very happy with the decision initially but accepted the central leadership's order to take charge as the new Deputy CM of Maharashtra.

    Story first published: Friday, July 1, 2022, 20:10 [IST]
    Settings X
    X