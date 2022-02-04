YouTube
    Raj Kundra transfers 5 flats in Juhu worth Rs 38.5 crore to his wife Shilpa Shetty

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Feb 04: Businessman Raj Kundra, who was arrested and released on bail in the pornography case, is known to have transferred a total five luxury apartments worth Rs 38.5 crore in Mumbai's Juhu locality to his wife and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty-Kundra.

    According to reports on Zapkey.com, the apartments are spread over nearly 6,000 sq ft and the stamp duty paid for the transfer is Rs 1.92 crore. The documents were reportedly registered on January 21, 2022.

    The documents accessed, showed that Ripu Sudan Kundra alias Raj Kundra has transferred these apartments on the first floor of bungalow Kinara, their current residence, on Gandhi Gram Road.

    Along with these five apartments the actor has also got the entire stilt car parking transferred on her name.

    According to the registration documents accessed by Squarefeatindia.com, the five flats are located in the building named Ocean View in Juhu. The flats are 101, 102, 103, 104 and 105. Along with the apartments Shilpa Shetty got transferred on her name the entire stilt car parking.

    The ready reckoner value of these properties stands at Rs 25.33 crore. The documents show that these apartments are both Shilpa and Raj Kundra's current residential address.

    raj kundra shilpa shetty

    Story first published: Friday, February 4, 2022, 11:43 [IST]
