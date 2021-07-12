Rains wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh; National highway blocked in Shimla

Monsoon to trigger heavy rains in many states, flash floods likely in Madhya Pradesh

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 12: Incessant rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has brought normal life to a halt. While an incident of cloudburst was reported in Dharamshala, triggering a flood-like situation, the national highway near Jhakri in Rampur area of Shimla district was blocked following heavy rainfall.

The state has been receiving heavy rainfall for the last few days. The cloudburst incident in Dharamshala triggered flash floods and caused damages to the public properties.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Himachal Pradesh will experience moderate to heavy rains inthe coming days.

The MeT department has issued an orange weather warning of heavy to very heavy rains in plains and mid-hills on July 12 and 13 July and yellow weather warning for July 14 and 15.