YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rains wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh; National highway blocked in Shimla

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 12: Incessant rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has brought normal life to a halt. While an incident of cloudburst was reported in Dharamshala, triggering a flood-like situation, the national highway near Jhakri in Rampur area of Shimla district was blocked following heavy rainfall.

    Flood
    Representational Image

    The state has been receiving heavy rainfall for the last few days. The cloudburst incident in Dharamshala triggered flash floods and caused damages to the public properties.

    Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Himachal Pradesh will experience moderate to heavy rains inthe coming days.

    Triple conjunction: Mars, Venus and Moon to come together todayTriple conjunction: Mars, Venus and Moon to come together today

    The MeT department has issued an orange weather warning of heavy to very heavy rains in plains and mid-hills on July 12 and 13 July and yellow weather warning for July 14 and 15.

    More FLASH FLOODS News  

    Read more about:

    flash floods himachal pradesh

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X