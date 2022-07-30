Heavy rains lash parts of south Gujarat; more in store for next 3 days

Flash Floods in Amarnath may not be a cloudburst: IMD

Rain fury: IMD issues orange alert in Uttarakhand, nearly 200 roads blocked

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 30: With heavy rain continuing to lash different parts of Uttarakhand, nearly 200 roads are still blocked in the state including Gangotri highway.

Chamoli has been the worst-hit with 49 blocked roads, followed by 30 roads in Dehradun, 22 in Pauri Garhwal, 20 in Pithoragarh, 18 in Rudraprayag and 13 in Bageshwar. Meanwhile, a spell of heavy rain damaged a stretch of NH-707A on Tehri bypass road near Mussoorie on Friday, posing a risk to motorists.

Following the heavy rains, a part of the Badrinath NH-7 washed away due to the rising water in the Khachda drain located at Lambagad.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert for several districts of Uttarakhand, predicting heavy rainfall for the next four days.

The weather department has issued a rain alert for Dehradun, Nainital, Tehri, Pauri, Champawat and Bageshwar.

Frogs married off in UP to please rain God, end drought like situation

Amid the heavy rainfall, a part of the Badrinath NH-7 washed away due to the rising water in the Khachda drain located at Lambagad. Pilgrims were stranded on both sides of the highway on Friday, reported ANI citing Chamoli district administration.

It further noted that scattered to widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to continue over Central, West, East, and South India during the next 4-5 days.

Earlier on May 17, the traffic movement was disrupted on the Badrinath route, NH7, near Panchpulia in Uttarakhand's Karnaprayag after the boulders fell from the hill. However, the movement was later resumed.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 12:53 [IST]