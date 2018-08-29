Raids on urban naxals: The two incriminating letters that talk about a big hit and guiding Maoists

New Delhi, Aug 29: Centric to the probe on the alleged naxalite sympathisers is a letter written by a Maoist leader. The Pune police on Tuesday conducted raids at several places across the country and arrested at least 5 persons believed to be helping naxalites.

One such letter speaks about the role played by Varavara Rao. The letter written by a Maoist leaders hails the role played by him in guiding various naxalite activities across the country.

This letter was seized along with several other documents by the Pune police. This letter is written by one comrade called Milind.

While referring to Rao as a senior comrade, he praises him for guiding naxal activities. Similar praises are also showered on Surendra Gadling an advocate. "In the last few months, due to the guidance by senior comrade Varavara Rao and our legal advisor Comrade adv Surendra Gadling in various activities, we received good publicity at the national level," the letter states.

Further the letter also speaks about an event to be held at Nagpur in which both Rao and Gadling were supposed to speak. The Pune police is also in possession of another letter which speaks about a plan to assassinate, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Home Minister, Rajnath Singh and BJP president, Amit Shah.

On June 8, the Pune police had told a court that they had found a letter at the residence of naxal sympathiser, Rona Wilson. The letter speaks about the requirement of Rs 8 crore to purchase an M-4 rifle and four lakh rounds. The letter said that the assassinations would a Rajiv Gandhi like incident.

Incriminating evidence:

Pune's joint commissioner of police, Shivaji Bodkhe said that the five persons were arrested on the basis of incriminating evidence. The fresh arrests were made following the investigation and evidence collected post the other five arrests that were made on June 6, he also said.

He further said that the police are probing the organising and funding of the Elgar Parishad during which provocative speeches were made, following which violence broke out. This had contributed to the Koregaon Bhima violence.