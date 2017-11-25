Rahul mocks PM Modi's 'Hugplomacy', BJP hits back

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of JuD chief Hafiz Saeed's release by Pakistan court.

Rahul Gandhi's tweet came a day after the mastermind of 26/11 attack, Hafiz Saeed, was released from house arrest after Pakistan government decided against detaining him further.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Narendrabhai, बात नहीं बनी. Terror mastermind is free. President Trump just delinked Pak military funding from LeT. Hugplomacy fail. More hugs urgently needed."

Subsequently, BJP spokesperson, GVL Narasimha Rao, slammed Rahul Gandhi for mocking PM Modi's diplomacy. "For once, stand with the country & not with Terrorists as is your habit. You are a known sympathiser of LeT. WikiLeaks & Ishtar Jahan case cover-up exposed your links. BTW, have you congratulated your "Hafeez Saheb's" on his release yet? @officeofrg."

Rahul baba, आदतें नहीं बदली हैं

For once,stand with the country & not with Terrorists as is your habit. You are a known sympathiser of LeT. WikiLeaks & Ishtar Jahan case cover-up exposed your links. BTW, have you congratulated your "Hafeez Saheb's" on his release yet? @officeofrg https://t.co/ynOianLLYa — GVL Narasimha Rao (@GVLNRAO) November 25, 2017

The US was quick to express its displeasure over the release of Saeed from house arrest. In May 2008, the United States Department of the Treasury designated Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist under Executive Order 13224.

Hafiz Saeed's release comes ahead of the 9th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in which 166 people, including six Americans, were killed.

OneIndia News