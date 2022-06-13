National Herald case: Congress to put up show of strength when Rahul appears before ED

Cong to stage 'satyagrah' across country on Monday when Rahul Gandhi appears before ED

Instead of 'Satyagraha', reveal the 'satya' on National Herald case: BJP to Congress

Heavy police presence as Rahul gets set to appear before ED

Rahul Gandhi to appear before ED today; Delhi police denies permission for Congress march

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jun 13: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday in connection with a money laundering case.

The Congress is preparing for a major show of strength in the in the city but they've now been denied the permission to hold the rally in the national capital.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed huge police presence outside the office of Enforcement Directorate on Monday morning.

Several top leaders were expected to take part in the Congress show of strength. But the Delhi Police could not allow the rally due to the "communal situation" in the capital and VVIP movements in the jurisdiction, deputy commissioner of police, New Delhi, Amrutha Guguloth, said.

#WATCH | Delhi Police detain Congress leaders amid sloganeering in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of his appearance before ED today in the National Herald case.



Visuals from outside AICC headquarters, Delhi pic.twitter.com/3MijfyFO4n — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

The Congress on Sunday accused the ruling BJP of indulging in vendetta politics. The Congress has decided that all its top leaders and MPs would take out a protest march to the agency headquarters here and stage a "satyagraha" against what the party termed "misuse" of the ED by the Centre.

In an interview with PTI, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram asserted the summons to the former party chief was "baseless" and said it appears that the ED's jurisdiction does not extend to the BJP members or to states ruled by it.

About the ED summons to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi and the Congress' decision of a show of strength when the former appears before the probe agency on Monday, Chidambaram said, "I speak as a Congress member and an advocate. The ED's summons to Rahul Gandhi under PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) is baseless." Pointing out that the offence of money laundering requires 'money' and "laundering of money", the former home minister said in the National Herald debt-to-equity conversion, something which lending banks do on a regular basis, there was no transaction of money.

Therefore, how can there be money laundering, he posed.

"It is like accusing a person of purse snatching when there was no purse and no snatching," Chidambaram argued.

The Congress on Sunday held a series of press conferences - Sachin Pilot in Lucknow, Vivek Tankha in Raipur, Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal, Sanjay Nirupam in Shimla, Ranjeet Ranjan in Chandigarh, Pawan Khera in Ahmedabad and Alka Lamba in Dehradun - to express solidarity with Rahul Gandhi and accuse the BJP of indulging in vendetta politics.

Know all about Rahul Gandhi

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh said, "No FIR has been registered so far in this case. There is no proof... This is an effort to put political pressure on Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi." "This is politics of putting pressure. It has become the habit of the current regime to frame false cases for political vendetta," he alleged.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, June 13, 2022, 8:19 [IST]