Rahul Gandhi's old tweet goes viral: 'Mark my words, govt will take back anti-farm laws'

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 19: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that farmers satyagraha defeated arrogance as he talked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement about the government's decision to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year.

"The country's farmers have defeated arrogance with their satyagraha. Jai Hindi, Jai Hindi's farmers," Gandhi tweeted, along with an old tweet from January this year where he said, "Mark my words, the government will have to take back the anti-farm laws."

Mark my words, the Govt will have to take back the anti-farm laws. pic.twitter.com/zLVUijF8xN — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 14, 2021

Gandhi had hit out at the Centre over the contentious new farm laws, alleging that the government was "conspiring to destroy" the ryots and assured that his party will stand with them. He had earlier said, "The govt is not just neglecting them, they are conspiring to destroy them. They want to benefit two or three of their friends. They want to give the land of the farmer, his produce and give it to his friends. The other thing is that the farmers are the backbone of this country. If anyone thinks you can suppress farmers and the country will prosper, they have to look at history. Mark my words, the Centre will take back these laws."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year, and appealed to the protesting farmers to return home.

Story first published: Friday, November 19, 2021, 11:10 [IST]