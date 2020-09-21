Rahu Ketu Transit 2020 from 23rd September

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 21: The shadow planet Rahu and the malefic planet Ketu are all set to transit at 12:54 on on September 23, 2020, Wednesday, and will not change signs until up to 06:21 on April 12, 2022.

Rahu-Ketu usually stays for 18 months in a zodiac sign and then transits in another. It is obvious that this transit will have some effects on one's life in many ways.

According to Vedic Astrology, Rahu and Ketu are changing signs Rahu transit in Taurus and Ketu transit in Scorpio.

Rahu will transit in earth sign Taurus and Ketu will transit in water sign Scorpio at 12:54 on September 23, 2020, up to 06:21 on April 12, 2022.

Well, the date of Rahu Ketu Transit 2020 differs as per the Western Method.

According to Vedic Astrology, the nodes of the Moon brings significant changes in 18 months, but it can be favourable outcomes for some and a bumpy ride for others.

In the last transit of Rahu in Gemini and Ketu in Sagittarius, there were many rare conjunctions, solar and lunar eclipses, and planets galore. So the upcoming Rahu Ketu transit in September 2020 is worth watching.