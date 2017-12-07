R K Nagar bypoll: EC releases final list of 59 candidates, just one woman in fray

A total of 59 candidates will contest the Radha Krishnan Nagar, popularly known as R K Nagar bypoll. The Election Commission on Thursday released the final list of candidates for the December 21 bypoll.

The final list of candidates was announced after the deadline to withdraw nominations ended on Thursday. In all 145 nominations were received out of which 137 were from male candidates and 8 from female candidates. After scrutiny of papers, the election commission accepted 72 nominations and rejected 73. Till the deadline of withdrawal of nomination on Thursday, 13 affidavits were withdrawn.

Out of the total 59 candidates who will not contest in the R K Nagar bypoll, only one is a woman. Out of the 59 candidates, 47 are independents. The AIADMK, BSP, BJP, DMK have fielded candidates for the bypoll. The bypoll is expected to be a three-cornered contest between the AIADMK's E Madhusudanan, DMK's Marudu Ganesh and independent candidate TTV Dinakaran.

Actor Vishal whose nomination was rejected alleged that false accusations were being levelled against him by the returning officer. Speaking to the media outside the election commission office, Vishal said, "Today the returning officer is alleging that I threatened him and hence he announced that my nomination had been accepted. This is absurd and mockery of democracy."

Deepa Jayakumar, Jayalalithaa's niece, whose nomination was also rejected alleged political conspiracy.

