NCB team at Shahrukh Khan’s residence, wants info on other electronic devices owned by Aryan

'Put a bomb of Rs 25 crore': Main witness in Aryan Khan case alleges extortion racket by NCB

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Oct 24: Prabhakar Rohoji Sail, a panch witness in the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case, has made startling allegations of pay-offs between KP Gosavi, (a private person at the NCB raid whose picture with Aryan Khan went viral), the investigating officer and NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and others.

Prabhakar Sail, who claimed to be the former driver/body guard of private detective KP Gosavi, claimed he was present in a car during a telephonic conversation between him and one Sam D'Souza.

Sail claimed he heard Gosavi telling D'Souza over the phone about a demand of Rs 25 crore and to settle at Rs 18 crore as they ''have to give Rs eight crore to Sameer Wankhede''.

"When I reached inside the NCB office Sameer Wankhede instructed the staff to take my signature and one, Salekar from NCB told me to sign on 10 blank papers," he also alleged.

Bid to defame Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut shares a video of Aryan Khan, slams NCB

However, NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede has denied allegations saying, "We will give a fitting reply".

NCP spokesman Nawab Malik, who has repeatedly termed the cruise drugs bust case as ''fake'', said Sail's claims were ''very serious'' and demanded a probe into it by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

What are the allegations against against NCB in Aryan Khan drugs case

1. Nawab Malik has claimed that the raid was "fake" and that "outsiders" were involved in it. The NCB clarified that the presence of independent witnesses is a must in all its operations

2. NCB detained 11 persons from the Goa-bound cruise ship, but let off three of them, including the brother-in-law of BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya, a couple of hours later. The anti-drugs agency said that they released six people, not three as there was not enough evidence to arrest them.

3. Malik accuses Wankhede of extorition and being part of a conspiracy. Nothing to hide, says the NCB chief.

4. Malik claimed that he received a threat call from a person who warned him against targeting Wankhede. The NCB officer clarifies saying he is just a central government officer while Malik is a minister.

5. Malik raised Sameer Wankhede's apparent visits to Dubai and the Maldives. Never been to Dubai. I had taken the required permission of the government before I went to Maldives, this can be investigated says Wankhede.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 18:46 [IST]