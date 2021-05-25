12 opposition parties extend support to farmers protest call on May 26; urge Centre to hold talks with farmers

Punjab MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu hoists black flag at his residence in support of protesting farmers

Patiala, May 25: In a recent development, Punjab MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday hoisted a black flag at his residence in support of the farmers who are stating protests against the three farm laws.

Taking to Twitter, Singh said, "Hoisting the Black Flag in Protest ... Every Punjabi must support the Farmers !!". He had announced on Monday that he would hoist the flag at this residence, appealing to everyone to also do the same.

"Will hoist the Black Flag in support of #FarmersProtest at both my houses (Amritsar & Patiala) 9:30 AM tomorrow ... Request everyone to do the same, until we have either repealed the #BlackLaws or provide an alternative method of assured MSP & procurement through State Government," Singh had said on Monday.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak to farmers who have been protesting against the Centre's farm laws, and resolve their issues stating there is no scope for "egos" in a democratic setup.

He also accused the Centre of trying to disintegrate the agitation by wearing out the farmers who have been camping at the borders near Delhi since November 2020.

Badal too appealed to all SAD members to hoist black flags atop their houses on Wednesday to express solidarity with the agitation as it completes six months on May 26.

Meanwhile, women protesters in Punjab have been stitching thousands of black flags for the nationwide protest tomorrow, organised by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

They say that the coronavirus pandemic is not as big a threat to them as the threat from the Centre's three farm laws, which favour only corporate interests.

