Punjab cops detain 6 suspects in connection with Sidhu Moose Wala murder

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, May 30: Punjab Police detained six people from Dehradun in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, said STF sources told news agency ANI.

In a joint operation with Dehradun police, Uttarakhand STF and Punjab STF have detained six people from the Peliyon Police Chowki area for their role in the murder as they are accused of cordoning off the Shimla bypass Naya Gaon outpost.

The Punjab Police are now questioning them, the report on ANI said. Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar told the news agency that he got the information from Uttarakhand STF that Punjab police have taken some of the detained people. Six persons were travelling to Punjab from Hemkund Sahib Yatra in a vehicle which was intercepted by Uttarakhand STF and local police following a tip-off.

Maoosewala (28), who was also the Congress leader, was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on Sunday, a day after the AAP government curtailed his security in the state.

Punjab Police has registered an FIR against unknown persons under sections 302, 307, and 341 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at City-1 at Mansa Police Station.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder in a Facebook post on Sunday evening. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder.

On the other hand, the preliminary investigation has claimed the murder was due to an inter-gang rivalry.