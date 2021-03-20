Puducherry elections 2021: Sonia Gandhi wants me to contest Assembly polls, says V Narayanasamy

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Puducherry, Mar 20: With just three days after All India Congress Committee (AICC) Puducherry in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao said that former Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy will not be contesting the 2021 assembly elections, Narayanasamy claimed that interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi wants him to contest the polls.

"Some media reports stated I am not fighting the elections because the high command didn't give a ticket to me, which is untrue. Sonia Gandhi asked me to fight the election," the senior Congress leader said.

Narayanasamy further said that he will campaign in all the constituencies in the Union Territory.

Assam elections 2021: Rahul Gandhi releases Congress manifesto, promises to scrap CAA

"Our current Puducherry party president is contesting the election. Therefore, there should be coordination in campaigning. We have decided that I should also campaign in all constituencies," Narayanasamy said

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally in poll-bound Puducherry on March 30, to canvass votes for the NDA. A spokesperson of the Puducherry unit of the BJP told reporters on Saturday that the election rally would be held at the AFT mill here on Puducherry-Mudaliarpet route.

Puducherry elections 2021: PM Modi all set to address election rally in Pondy on March 30

Puducherry goes to poll in single phase on April 6. This is the second time that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be on a visit during the run up to the Puducherry Assembly polls as he had addressed a rally on February 25 after unveiling several centrally sponsored development projects at a different venue that day.

The AINRC heading the NDA has fielded its candidates in 16 out of the total 30 segments, while the BJP has fielded its nominees in nine constituencies and the AIADMK in remaining five seats.