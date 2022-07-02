Fact Check: Was this cop in Kolkata killed by those protesting against Nupur Sharma

Prophet row: Lookout notice issued for Nupur Sharma as she fails to appear before Kolkata Police

oi-Prakash KL

Kolkata, Jul 2: The Kolkata Police issued a lookout notice for suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Wednesday after she failed to appear before its cops fourth time in a row in connection with her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

She had skipped summons issued by officers of Amherst Street and Narkeldanga police stations, he said. "A lookout notice has been issued today after she failed to appear before our officers despite being summoned several times," the police officer told PTI.

She was summoned by each of the two police stations twice, he said. Amherst Street and Narkeldanga police stations had separately summoned her after FIRs were lodged against her last month, the officer said.

Sharma had cited apprehensions of a possible assault on her if she visited Kolkata and sought four weeks' time to appear before the police officers.

On Friday, the Supreme Court slammed suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her remarks against the Prophet and said that she should apologise to the entire nation on television. The court said the remark was made either for cheap publicity, political agenda or some nefarious activities.

The apex court also refused to entertain Nupur Sharma's plea to club FIRs in various states for her remark against Prophet and allowed her to withdraw plea.

"These remarks are very disturbing and smack of arrogance. What is her business to make such remarks? These remarks have led to unfortunate incidents in the country...These people are not religious. They do not have respect for other religions. These remarks were made for cheap publicity or for political agenda or some other nefarious activities", the bench said during the hearing.

Sharma's comments, made during a TV debate, had sparked violent agitations in several parts of the country. India had faced diplomatic heat as several countries had condemned her remarks.

Story first published: Saturday, July 2, 2022, 19:30 [IST]