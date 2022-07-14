YouTube
    Property worth Rs 100 crore belonging to ex-UP minister attached in meat factory case

    Meerut, July 14: The police on Wednesday attached properties worth over ₹ 100 crore of former Uttar Pradesh minister Haji Yakoob Qureishi, wanted in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly running an illegal meat factory.

    The properties were attached as Qureishi did not appear before the police even after a notice in this regard was pasted at his residence, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Keshav Kumar said, according to news agency PTI.

    On March 31, an FIR was registered against 17 people, including Qureishi, his wife Sanjida Begum, and sons Imran and Firoz after illegal meat worth over ₹ 5 crore was recovered in his factory.

    While Qureishi and his two sons are on the run, his wife is out on bail.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 11:29 [IST]
