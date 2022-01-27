YouTube
    Probe ordered after video of school children made to praise PM Modi, UP CM goes viral

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Siddharthnagar (UP), Jan 27: The district authorities on Thursday ordered a probe over the allegation of school children being asked to raise slogans praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by their principal and teachers on Republic Day.

    Probe ordered after video of school children made to praise PM Modi, UP CM goes viral

    A video of the event had gone viral. The incident occurred at a primary school in Sohratgarh Block of Siddharthnagar district. In the clip, after singing the national anthem, the students were seen raising slogans in the name of freedom fighters as well as of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Adityanath allegedly on the directions of teachers, thereby violating the model code of conduct currently in place in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

    District Magistrate, Siddharthnagar, Deepak Meena said that he came to know about the video through social media.

    "We have taken cognisance of the matter and directed the BSA (Basic Siksha Adhikari) to investigate it. Action will be taken against whosoever is found guilty," he said. PTI

    Story first published: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 23:10 [IST]
